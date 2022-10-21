The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210109 evans 01.jpg
Buy Now

Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington after being arraigned on federal charges on Jan. 8, 2021.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate and current federal felon Derrick Evans will make his return to the Mountain State this weekend after wrapping up his prison sentence Friday.

Evans reported to the prison in early August to serve a three-month sentence in Michigan for his role in the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.