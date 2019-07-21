HUNTINGTON — The mercury continued its climb upward in the midst of a record-breaking heat wave around the Tri-State and other parts of the country Saturday.
Many places throughout the U.S. have seen temperatures hovering around and above the mid-90s in recent days, creating potentially dangerous conditions for citizens.
According to a report by The Associated Press, the National Weather Service said "a dangerous heat wave" sent temperatures into the 90s, with high humidity that made it feel considerably hotter. As the AP reported, the Midwest will get some relief Sunday as a cold front brings storms and lower temperatures, but the East won't be so lucky until Monday, the weather service warned. The heat will be the worst from the Carolinas to Maine.
The NWS issued an excessive heat warning throughout West Virginia, lasting until 8 p.m. Saturday, warning residents that prolonged periods of time spent in the hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to potentially dangerous heat stress and illnesses.
Stephanie Howell, a Huntington resident and executive director of Little Victories Animal Rescue, and other volunteers did not let the high temperatures and uncomfortable conditions dissuade them from heading downtown Saturday to walk rescued dogs, hoping to find them a home.
However, because of the high temperatures, dogs generally cannot stay outside for such long periods of time due to increased risks of exhaustion, overheating and dehydration, as well as the potential for paw-pads to be be injured when walking on surfaces like concrete and blacktop, she said.
"This heat wave has been really tough for the people and the animals," Howell said.
Mathew Soupramanien, who is visiting Huntington from France while working at a car factory in the state, also took to the streets downtown Saturday in spite of the excessive heat in search of a place to eat brunch.
Soupramanien said he is from a small island in France where temperatures are generally rather high, but the recent heat wave has come in tandem with a much more tangible humidity.
"We have some heat waves in France, but it never feels this humid," he said. "The humidity here is really high, so you can feel the pressure and are always sweaty."
Despite recent record-breaking temperatures in France, Soupramanien said he thinks many French people would be shocked by the current conditions in West Virginia.
"I ran in Ritter Park this morning, and it was incredible," Sourpramanien said. "For other French people, I think (the weather) would be an unbelievable experience."
According to a CNN article last month, temperatures in France recently reached record-breaking heights amid an intense heat wave throughout Europe, as the French national weather service Meteo-France reported temperatures as high as 114.6 degrees Fahrenheit in southern parts of the country.
According to the National Weather Service, the heat index in parts of West Virginia on Saturday likely reached values of up to 107 degrees, with temperatures hovering around the mid-90s, as has been common in recent days.
The weather service urged residents to take extra precautions like being aware of signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and strokes, wearing light and loose clothing, drinking plenty of water, taking more breaks than normal in shaded or cooler environments, checking on friends and family and potentially rescheduling certain plans and events that require strenuous activity. Individuals are also encouraged to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as car interiors often reach potentially lethal temperatures within minutes.
As a result of Saturday's excessive heat warning, local organizations and programs like Harmony House's First Steps Wellness and Recovery Center and the Huntington City Mission Chapel opened their doors to residents wanting to escape the heat, offering cold drinks and air conditioning to all.