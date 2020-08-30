HUNTINGTON — Once the campus-wide testing results are returned from a private lab, Marshall University will begin using Cabell Huntington Hospital’s lab to process COVID-19 tests.
The hospital is already processing the approximately 175 tests of football players and staff. Once the university receives all the test results from the initial round of testing, randomized testing will begin, President Jerome Gilbert explained to the board of governors during their regular meeting Thursday in the Don Morris Room on campus.
The randomized testing will sample students from different populations — the dorms, different schools, etc. A tent will be set up on Buskirk Field that will offer testing daily to students, as well. Gilbert said they plan to test 50-60 students a day.
Once play begins, the football team will be tested three times a week. With that testing combined with campus testing, Marshall will use all of Cabell Huntington’s in-house COVID-19 capabilities, Gilbert said. The CHH lab can process 200 cases a day, he said.
“This will be a good way to monitor spread,” Gilbert said. “We will also get a peek into the residence halls and other places by testing our athletes.”
All students with classes or living on campus, plus all employees on campus, were tested for COVID-19. Q-Labs is processing the tests, and Gilbert said they have a two- to 10-day turnaround.
So far, 57% of the 3,798 tests (excluding athletes) done had returned results, as of Thursday. Two employees and three students have tested positive so far, with one student living in the dorms. Students living on campus who test positive will quarantine in Holderby Hall, which was decommissioned last year.
Gilbert said it will cost about $1,600 a week to perform the testing. The state provided some assistance for the initial testing, but not going forward.
Gov. Jim Justice on Friday said if more robust testing was needed, he would be willing to provide support.