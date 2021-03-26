The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Rick Jansen, a director with the Friends of Ironton, has been named executive director of the Lawrence/Scioto Solid Waste Management District.

The position will oversee solid waste projects in the two counties, including the operation of recycling bins, among other projects. Things like paper, glass and plastics are among the items permitted to be placed in the recycling bins.

“We are happy to have a full-time, committed director,” said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.

The position has been vacant for about a year after Dan Palmer resigned. The two counties are required to have a solid waste program by the state.

Jansen will be paid about $58,000 per year in the new position. It will be up to him to hire an administrative assistant, Holliday said.

Stephanie Helms, the acting director of the solid waste district, was hired earlier this month by the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners as an administrator for the county.

The Friends of Ironton oversees a number of events, including Rally on the River, to promote the Ironton area.

