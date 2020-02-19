HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute is beginning a supervised exercise program for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a news release.
Commonly described as clogged arteries in the legs, PAD increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, amputation and death. Approximately 8 million to 12 million adults in the United States are affected by PAD.
The most common symptoms include:
- Leg muscle pain that occurs with walking and is relieved with rest.
Foot or toe pain at rest that may disturb sleep.
- Skin ulcers or wounds that won’t heal or are slow to heal.
- Shiny skin with loss of hair on feet and toes.
Participants in the PAD exercise program will alternate between periods of exercise and rest on a treadmill with a goal of 30 minutes of exercise. Each patient will be monitored by experienced nurses, exercise physiologists, a registered dietitian and a counselor to provide supervised exercise training and lifestyle modification education. The program, which is offered through St. Mary’s Cardiac Rehabilitation, is covered by most insurance providers.
Supervised exercise training can reduce PAD symptoms, increase functional capacity and walking distance, reduce risk factors and prevent progression of the disease. To participate, a patient must have a face-to-face consultation with their physician resulting in a referral. For more information about the St. Mary’s PAD program, call 304-526-1253.