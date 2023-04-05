MILTON — The Grand Patrician Resort and County Club opened the first section of the resort to the public on Wednesday.
The 1.2-mile Grand Patrician Resort walking and exercise trail includes 18 pieces of exercise equipment along the path. Jeff Hoops, the resort’s developer, said he expects the trail to be the start of a long project finally coming into reality.
The trail will be named Canterbury Trail, after Milton’s current mayor, Tom Canterbury. Hoops said Canterbury has been influential in making the resort possible.
“I am proud to be a small piece of the puzzle,” Canterbury said.
Milton took ownership of the property after its time as a hospital ended in the late 1950s. The city of Milton, the Cabell County Commission and the state government authorized $10 million in tax increment funding revenue bonds for the development.
Hoops said the project is personally significant to him, as the site was home to the Morris Memorial Hospital for Crippled Children, which treated polio patients until 1960. Hoops said three of his family members were treated at the hospital but he hopes the property will soon be a place for families to enjoy instead of seeking treatment.
The property eventually became abandoned after a nursing home using the site closed in 2009. Hoops, who lives in Milton, said he would frequently walk around the property imagining what it could become. His imagination is becoming a reality slowly but surely.
Hoops, the former CEO of Blackjewel LLC, an energy company focusing on coal, said The Grand Patrician has partnered with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Hoops said this will allow the resort to be a part of a more extensive hotel network, which can help bring in guests and increase advertising.
The project has undergone several delays over the years. Hoops said most of the delays are a result of disrupted supply chains and a shortage of skilled labor due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoops said the resort will have 109 hotel rooms, a restaurant, a nine-hole golf course, a ballroom, a chapel for weddings, numerous outdoor recreation activities and a venue with seating for up to 5,000 to house concerts and other performances. Hoops said the venue might have hotel rooms attached instead of boxes, allowing guests to watch the show from their balcony.
Present at the ribbon cutting were elected officials representing Milton and Cabell County, many of whom spoke about the economic impact of the resort.
“This is a miracle. … This is putting our part of West Virginia on the map for tourism,” said U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
Many officials applauded the efforts of the Hoops family for their impact across the region through their foundation.
“Your family has made an impact on this city and this region,” said Daniel Linville, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who represents the district that includes Milton.
