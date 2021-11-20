HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art highlights the variety of work being created by the art faculty at Marshall University.
An opening reception was held Friday for “Adaptations: Marshall University Faculty Exhibit” and gave visitors a chance to see the work being created by the faculty members during the pandemic.
The exhibit features works by Miyuki Akai-Cook, Frederick Bartolovic, Allison Broome, John Cartwright, Ian Hagarty, Danny Kaufmann, Hanna Kozlowski, George Lanham, Melissa McCloud, Allora McCullough, Sarah McDermott, Jamie Platt, Sandra Reed, Matt Smith and Caroline Turner.
The exhibit will remain on display until Feb. 16, 2022.
For more information on exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
