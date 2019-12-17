HUNTINGTON — A ribbon cutting and kickoff party for a traveling exhibit designed to teach kids and their families about money took place at the Cabell County Public Library on Monday.
The library at 455 9th St. was one of 50 sites selected from across the country to host “Thinking Money for Kids” thanks to a competitive national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
Monday’s events included a tour of the exhibit, a guest speaker, light refreshments and more.
“Thinking Money for Kids” is a multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 12, their parents, caregivers and educators. The interactive exhibit’s games, activities and fun storyline help children understand money, how it functions, money choices and money values such as charitableness, according to Breana Roach Bowen, assistant director for youth services at the library.
“Financial literacy is very important for children, and it’s best to start educating them about money, debt and budgeting as early as possible,” Bowen said. “Many times we don’t think about talking with our children about finances. This exhibit allows us to do that in a fun way.”
The exhibit will be at the library through January.
In addition to the traveling exhibition, the Cabell County Public Library has added other financial programs for teens and adults during the same time the exhibit is at the library. Follow the library website at www.cabell.lib.wv.us and social media accounts for exhibit updates and program additions.
Educators, day care providers and home-school parents who would like to schedule a visit to explore the exhibit with their classroom should contact Youth Services at 304-528-5700.