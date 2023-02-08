The new viaduct opened to traffic in November 2021 with final construction and demolition of the old structure completed last year. The project effectively relocated the main highway into and out of downtown Russell, that is Kentucky Route 244, northward to a new roadway that loops around a state-of-the-art curved “flyover” bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad before reconnecting to Bellefonte Street.
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Over the next several weeks, contractors will return to the new Kentucky Route 244 Russell viaduct in Greenup County to install overhead lights along the U.S. 23 overpass and Bellefonte Street bridge.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 officials said in a news release that motorists and pedestrians should watch for intermittent shoulder closures, temporary sidewalk closures and flagged traffic on Route 244 during construction.
“Work could take three to four weeks, or longer, to complete,” the release said. “Please expect delays, and slow down in work zones to protect yourself and workers.”
The light installation is the finishing touch on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $24 million project to improve traffic flow and safety at downtown Russell by replacing the city’s old 1930s-era viaduct bridge.
The new viaduct opened to traffic in November 2021, with final construction and demolition of the old structure completed last year.
Officials said the project effectively relocated the main highway into and out of downtown Russell, Route 244, northward to a new roadway that loops around a curved "flyover" bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad before reconnecting to Bellefonte Street.
The project was designed not only to provide continued state highway connection to downtown Russell, but also to ease traffic congestion at the heavily traveled U.S. 23 and Ironton-Russell bridge intersection by reconfiguring it from a four-way to a three-way, T-style intersection to reduce traffic signal wait times, officials said in the release.
Also, motorists should plan for temporary traffic signals on US 60 in Boyd County this week as construction continues on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s highway widening project between Coalton and Cannonsburg.
Beginning Thursday, Feb. 9, contractors will reduce US 60 to one lane near Joe Wells Road for water line relocation work. A temporary traffic signal will be used from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to reroute all traffic into one lane past the work area, officials said.
If construction is not completed Thursday, then work and traffic impacts will also occur on Friday, officials added.
