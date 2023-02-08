The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The new viaduct opened to traffic in November 2021 with final construction and demolition of the old structure completed last year. The project effectively relocated the main highway into and out of downtown Russell, that is Kentucky Route 244, northward to a new roadway that loops around a state-of-the-art curved “flyover” bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad before reconnecting to Bellefonte Street.

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Over the next several weeks, contractors will return to the new Kentucky Route 244 Russell viaduct in Greenup County to install overhead lights along the U.S. 23 overpass and Bellefonte Street bridge.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 officials said in a news release that motorists and pedestrians should watch for intermittent shoulder closures, temporary sidewalk closures and flagged traffic on Route 244 during construction.

