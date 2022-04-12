CHARLESTON — Katherine Keyes, a professor of epidemiology at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, testified Tuesday that high exposure and easy access to prescription opioids were the most common factors in someone developing a substance use disorder.
Keyes was testifying as part of West Virginia’s effort to hold three pharmaceutical companies accountable for their alleged role in the state’s substance abuse epidemic. Tuesday was the seventh day of a bench trial.
Keyes spent about 8 1/2 hours on the stand in the Ceremonial Courtroom of the Kanawha County Courthouse, where she testified that there was a causal correlation between using prescription opioids for medical or nonmedical purposes and eventual heroin abuse.
She testified that data show that not every person who is prescribed opioids for legitimate medical treatment would become addicted to opioids, but the “high exposure” of opioids in West Virginia increased the likelihood that people would become addicted to them.
She presented data showing that in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, people who became addicted to heroin were more likely to have used the drug before prescription opioids. Since the early 2000s, however, people addicted to heroin were more likely to have first been exposed to prescription opioids.
“Heroin and prescription opioids are pharmacologically very similar,” Keyes said. “It makes biological sense that when someone develops a dependence on prescription opioids, that a transition to heroin would be biologically possible.”
Keyes also testified that there is a causal correlation between the amount of money pharmaceutical manufacturers spent on marketing opioids and fatal overdoses. A 2019 study found that for every $1,000 a pharmaceutical manufacturer spent in marketing, there was a 9% increase in overdose deaths, Keyes said.
Her research also found that roughly 4% of West Virginians — between 70,639 and 73,272 people — had opioid use disorder in 2019. That was a sevenfold increase over the number of people with opioid use disorder in 1999, she said.
Keyes compiled that data in preparation for the trial and that information had not been published in any academic publication, she said when questioned by Donna Welch, an attorney representing subsidiary companies of Allergen Financial.
Amy Laurendeau, representing Janssen Pharmaceuticals, presented the results of a survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration during cross-examination to counter Keyes’ findings. The survey showed 1% of West Virginians 12 years and older were experiencing opioid use disorder between 2017 and 2019.
Keyes said the survey and her research were not in conflict with one another because they were looking at different time frames and data sets.
She testified that her research did not focus on any one of the pharmaceutical companies that are defendants in the case, nor did her research single out any one of the companies as causing an influx of prescription opioids in the state.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies throughout the day objected to portions of Keyes’ testimony on the grounds that she isn’t an expert in certain areas, including prescribing medications.
Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope, who is presiding in the case, overruled those objections, saying Keyes’ training and expertise as an epidemiologist qualified her to talk about how and when physicians prescribe certain medicines.
Linda Singer, on behalf of the state, objected multiple times to questions from the pharmaceutical companies’ attorneys, whom she said were not letting Keyes finish her answers and were asking questions that already had been answered.
Swope allowed Keyes to finish answering her questions, and, at least once, asked one of the pharmaceutical company attorneys to move on to a new line of questioning.
The case is a bench trial, so Swope is the only person who will consider the evidence and decide the case.
The state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications, saying documentation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would support their claims.
They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
Morrisey was present in the courtroom for the entirety of testimony Tuesday afternoon.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.