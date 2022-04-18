CHARLESTON — After a settlement was reached between West Virginia and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Monday morning, the remaining parties in the state’s ongoing opioid trial kicked off week three with continued testimony from Dr. Andrew Kolodny.
Kolodny, medical director of Opioid Policy Research at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University, was called by the state as an expert witness in the case last Thursday.
Mimi Liu, counsel for the state, picked up her questioning Monday as she argued — using Kolodny’s testimony — that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC collaborated to change prescriptive guidelines for opioids throughout the country in the 1990s and early 2000s. Those changes were effective, Kolodny testified, and led to a sharp increase in prescription opioids for myriad conditions throughout that time.
Kolodny performed his own analysis showing the “enormous” influx of opioids in the United States and “specifically West Virginia” did not occur from a clinical need. Through several line graphs comparing rates of opioid prescriptions, Kolodny demonstrated that the United States is an “outlier” internationally for the drugs.
Even before pharmaceutical companies launched marketing campaigns in the 1990s to increase access to the drugs, the country still prescribed more of the addictive drugs per capita than any other.
West Virginia led that increase domestically, Kolodny testified.
“Whereas the United States was the outlier in the world, West Virginia was the outlier in the United States,” Kolodny said. “There is no medical explanation for this.”
Throughout the years he studied — which varied for the individual conditions but were all around a 20-year time frame — neither West Virginia nor the United States experienced an increase in traumatic accidents, surgical procedures or cancer diagnoses that explain the influx of the drugs.
Those conditions, Kolodny said, were classified in his analysis as “acceptable” uses for opioids. He said his analysis was based on some assumptions and that he included statistical “cushions” to account for differences between those assumptions and reality.
Even with the most liberal of interpretations, Kolodny said, there was no medical reason for the increase. Instead, he said, the flood of opioids was the result of misleading messaging and marketing by opioid manufacturers.
Through collaborating with professional organizations for pain specialists, drug distributors and other third parties, the manufacturers were able to erode barriers that previously kept doctors from relying on opioids for every day pain, he said.
Kolodny said this included overhauling medical board policies in individual states — including West Virginia — to limit potential consequences of overprescribing and, instead, levy penalties on doctors who failed to adequately relieve chronic pain.
Manufacturers — including Teva and Allergan — widely disseminated “untruthful” marketing materials Kolodny said were “disguised as education” materials. They exaggerated the benefits of opioids and downplayed the potential consequences despite a lack of “adequate” scientific sources, Kolodny said.
Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope, who is presiding over the case, released the court around 5 p.m. Monday, when Liu finished questioning Kolodny. Counsel for Teva and Allergan will begin cross-examination at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.