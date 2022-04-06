CHARLESTON — Mainstream medical literature documenting the dangers of overprescribing opioids has been available in the United States for more than a century, experts testified in a landmark opioid trial Wednesday.
That availability, however, did not stop pharmaceutical manufacturers from developing and widely marketing drugs that kickstarted the nation’s fourth opioid epidemic, they said.
David Courtright, a medical historian who has written about the nation’s history of chronic pain management and drug addiction, testified in court Wednesday that the potential harm of a dependence on opioids — including medical side effects and addiction — began to be articulated in the 1870s.
By the end of the 19th century, he said, it “became conventional wisdom” that opioid-based therapies should be used sparingly because of potential risks. He called the practice “narcotic conservatism.” It was born out of the country’s first documented opioid epidemic.
“This latest epidemic that we’ve gone through is not the first time that we’ve experienced an opioid addiction in this country,” Courtright testified. “The first (from around 1870-90) and the fourth (current) opioid epidemic — those were primarily medical in character. People were introduced to these drugs by doctors and, in some cases, experimentation.”
In the 19th century, this was due largely to doctors prescribing morphine more frequently and the widespread adoption of hypodermic needles.
“It was as if (physicians) had a magic wand that could promptly eliminate pain,” Courtright said. “They were tempted to overuse it, and they did.”
In the 1990s into the 2000s, the epidemic was spurred — “at least in its primary stages,” Courtright said — by prescription opioids extensively marketed by pharmaceutical companies.
A commonality among all epidemics in the country, Courtright testified, was exposure to drugs.
“When you have widespread availability and administration (of either legal or illegal substances), you’re going to have more exposure, and that’s ultimately going to lead to more opioid addiction,” Courtright said.
Courtright was one of two witnesses called by the state of West Virginia during the third day of the second opioid trial to take place in the state in as many years. The second witness was Dr. Russell Portenoy, executive director of the MJHS Institute for Innovation in Palliative Care in New York. Portenoy’s testimony came through a recorded deposition from July 2021.
Portenoy began studying chronic pain management — and the potential role of opioids in it — early in his career. He authored several research papers on the topic, and testified Wednesday that these were meant only to be educational resources.
But, he said, pharmaceutical manufacturers used his work in many cases to convince physicians in the 1990s and early 2000s that opioids could play a greater role in noncancer pain management. Rarely, he said, would the companies include the nuances of his research — which was based on often-limited and sometimes flawed data collection.
Portenoy was named as a defendant in several opioid lawsuits filed in recent years. Through a deal with plaintiffs, he agreed to provide honest testimony regarding his experiences studying opioids, working on research projects funded by pharmaceutical companies and prescribing them in his own practice.
On Wednesday, representatives for the pharmaceutical companies — which include a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. — argued in both testimonies that physicians themselves bear responsibility for the overprescription of opioids that led thousands down the path of addiction.
Steve Brody, an attorney with Washington, D.C.-based law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP who is representing Janssen, led questioning for the pharmaceutical companies.
Fred Baker handled questioning for the state.
The litigation for this case is expected to last at least two months and will continue Thursday. Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope is presiding over the case, which originally was filed in Boone County Circuit Court and later was moved to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel.
Attorneys for the state are arguing that the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated West Virginia’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risks of addiction in prescribed opioid medications.
Attorneys with the companies argue that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed the medications. They acknowledge that there is a substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia, but that it has more to do with residents’ other health-related issues than their companies’ marketing practices.