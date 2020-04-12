HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s Explorer Academy has been recognized nationally through the SupportMusic Merit Award for its commitment to music education and achievement in grades pre-K through fifth.
The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation is a nonprofit that advances participation in music making for all ages and awarded the school for “leading the way” with learning opportunities, according to a news release.
“I am so very honored for our school to have received the 2020 SupportMusic Merit Award from the NAMM Foundation,” Ashley Brown, music director at Explorer Academy, said in the release. “I believe we have a very strong music program at Explorer Academy.”
The school qualified for the distinction through answering questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time and other aspects of the program.
Brown said staff works hard to incorporate music into instruction daily in each classroom, and according to the release, research into music education shows significant cognitive and social skill benefits for children.
After just two years of curriculum, studies show further improvements such as higher reading scores than nonmusically involved peers and listening skills.
“Each grade level does a curriculum-based music program. We constantly strive to bring music into the daily curriculum in the classrooms,” Brown said. “Music is everywhere in our school. I’m so proud of how hard our students work and the many things they accomplish. It feels amazing to have been recognized for everything we do.”
Brown said the school’s show choir, the AstroNotes, also works hard throughout the year to prepare songs and choreography.
The Explorer Academy is a two-time winner of the SupportMusic Merit Award.