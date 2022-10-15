HUNTINGTON — Explorer Academy has been recognized by EL Education for progress and positive impact on students, and received the EL Education Credential.
These credentials are awarded to EL Education partner schools to recognize student achievements either through the students’ knowledge and skills, character or high-quality work. Explorer Academy was recognized for both character and high-quality student work.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the district is proud of the students and staff at Explorer Academy.
“I’m tremendously proud of the school staff and administration for working for a number of years to be able to earn this accreditation,” Saxe said. “This is one of those things that is not an overnight task — it takes a lot of time and honing of their craft to be able to earn this distinction. So on behalf of the school district and the Board of Education, we are just tremendously proud of the school, the staff and the students.”
According to the EL Education website, the standards for knowledge and skill, character and high-quality work are determined by a Core Practices model. This model outlines transforming educational aspects such as instruction practices, assessment and school culture.
In a statement released Wednesday, Ron Berger, senior adviser of teaching and learning with EL Education, said academic development is intertwined with social and emotional development.
“When schools can effectively nurture all kinds of student development, their students can achieve excellent equitable outcomes in multiple ways that matter,” Berger said. “Their students excel academically, but also as human beings who demonstrate ethical character and who put their knowledge and skills into action to create high-quality work, including important contributions to a better world.”
Explorer Academy opened at the start of the 2015-16 school year at the former Geneva Kent facility in Huntington before moving to its new home at the site of the former Beverly Hills facility.
Under the EL Education model, students learn by conducting expeditions rather than by sitting in a classroom being taught one subject at a time. The expeditions encompass all the necessary curriculum work — inside and outside the classroom — to answer a question or address a problem unique to the school’s community.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.