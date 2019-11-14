HUNTINGTON — First-graders at Explorer Academy in Huntington left school as they normally would Thursday, but went back for an after-hours study session at Huntington High School late in the evening.
A clear sky, wide-open eyes and an observatory on Highlander Hill gave those school-aged children an up-close and personal view of the night sky they’d only previously seen in textbooks.
“For the last four or five weeks, we have been studying the night sky. So they get a chance to actually see what we’ve been talking about in the classroom — moon phases, planets, stars, and we’ve been talking recently about some constellations,” first-grade teacher Melanie Grobe said prior to the field trip.
After having to reschedule twice this school year, it’s the first time the classes have been able to access the observatory, and they invited more than 70 students and their parents to join them on the trip. They were accompanied by a representative from the Ohio Valley Astronomical Society and HHS Science Department Chairman Richard Sharpe.
The 14-inch telescope was donated to the school system and designated to be placed at HHS when the school was first built. It’s not on the hilltop, but located on the way up the hill to prevent light pollution, and to give it the most unobstructed view of the sky.
“It’s a very powerful telescope that gives you a great view of what’s in the night sky, and actually if Jupiter, Saturn and some of the other planets are on the correct side of the sun, you can see those in the daytime,” said Sharpe.
Despite being the only school district in West Virginia to have an asset like the observatory at HHS, Sharpe said it’s unfortunate that it’s not used often by Cabell County students.
“Once, maybe twice a year,” he said. “Part of it is the nature of astronomy — you can only do it at night. In the spring when daylight saving time begins, it gets dark so late that it’s hard to get students up there. In the wintertime you have cold weather and other conditions that make it difficult to bring younger students out.”
Grobe said the facility is a great tool for students to be able to use, and hopes other schools can plan similar trips like Explorer Academy has.
Sharpe said Huntington High is always looking for more ways to get students in the district involved with the technology because of how great a resource he believes it to be, but it will take a combined effort from the Cabell County Board of Education, Huntington High and the community for that to happen.
“No other school system has what we do,” said Sharpe. “It’s a shame for us to not be utilizing it as much as we can.”