HUNTINGTON — A bar, a bus trip and a funeral have been linked to outbreaks of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, state officials say.
The state bumped the Ohio county into red alert status Thursday after Lawrence County reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Those cases represent 46% of the county’s total cases since the pandemic began.
Red alert means there is “very high exposure and spread.”
The daily number of cases from July 1 to July 14 went from one on average to nearly eight, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported Thursday. The county meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high incidence.”
Lawrence County was one of eight counties and cities with outbreaks linked to bars.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported five new positive cases Thursday, with one of those patients hospitalized. There are 86 active cases in the county and 178 total.
Statewide, 1,444 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 80,186, along with 21 new deaths, for a total of 3,256. There were 104 new people hospitalized in Ohio, with 1,105 total.
In West Virginia, the bar closure in Monongalia County was extended for an additional 10 days by Gov. Jim Justice.
“Monongalia County remains a hot spot, and going to a bar is among the riskiest things that we can do at a time where we’re trying to contain this terrible virus,” Justice said in a release.
As of Thursday morning, more than 17.9% of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County. Its 289 active cases are the highest total for any county statewide.
The extension was requested by the Monongalia County Commission, according to the release.
The 103rd death related to COVID-19 in West Virginia was reported Thursday: a 55-year-old woman from Mason County.
There were 89 new positive cases reported, for a total of 5,550.
Total cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (577/19), Boone (64/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (241/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (54/0), Hancock (76/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (150/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (272 /5), Kanawha (594/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/1), Logan (63/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (91/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (78/0), Mineral (85/2), Mingo (76/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (216/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (116/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (207/11) and Wyoming (15/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 93 of the total 241 cases are active.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19: an 18-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. All are isolating at home.
There are 38 active cases in the county and a total of 133.
Statewide, Kentucky saw another day of high reporting, with 611 new cases reported. Seven deaths were reported, for a total of 684. Twenty-one children under the age of 5 are included in the new cases, Gov. Andy Beshear reported.
More than 70,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, according to the CDC, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 3,952,273. There have been 142,755 deaths related to the virus.