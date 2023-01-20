HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will no longer conduct expulsion hearings, choosing instead to leave the hearings up to Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
The board voted 4-0, with board member Alyssa Bond absent, during its regular meeting Tuesday to have Saxe review the hearings, with board President Rhonda Smalley citing her trust in Saxe and others who would be involved.
“We can certainly trust our administration to handle these things properly,” she said.
Cabell County Schools uses a four-level disciplinary scale when addressing infractions. Students who carry out some level three infractions can be recommended for expulsion, but it is not definitive. Saxe said level four infractions often require expulsion.
Board member Joshua Pauley said he trusts the superintendent to handle expulsion hearings because Saxe and the board have similar views on wanting to decrease expulsions in the district and can explore alternative disciplinary responses to infractions that do not require expulsion.
Saxe said he will handle expulsion hearings for now, but in the future, he may choose a designated individual to stand in his place.
“One of the things that we’ve tried to do here in Cabell County, is one, we want to be able to reduce our expulsions while not compromising the learning environment for other students when it comes to infractions,” he said.
Saxe said the district also wants to improve “wraparound services” to not only make sure the events leading to an expulsion are not repeated by students but also so students can have an easier transition back to their home schools after an expulsion.
Saxe said administrators also do not always jump to expulsion when taking disciplinary actions, as the executive directors of the elementary, middle and high schools can review a situation and offer alternative placement at Crossroads Academy.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
