MILTON — The West Virginia University Cabell County Extension Service welcomed visitors into its new home Monday.

The extension service recently moved from the Cabell County Courthouse to its new location inside the Milton Pre-K School, 1302 W. Main St. To celebrate, an open house was held at the office on Monday.

“The new office boasts a few perks as it is closer to the fair grounds and has more available parking,” said a press release about the move earlier this year. “The meeting space is larger than the previous one, and dually functions as a lecture hall that can be used for presentations or classes.”

To learn more about the WVU Extension Service’s programs, visit extension.wvu.edu.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County.

