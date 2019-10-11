INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service will host a free workshop on entrepreneurial farming and food manufacturing from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley.
The workshop will deliver information on agriculture in the state, profitable crops and livestock, and popular foods or products to manufacture, as well as how agricultural entrepreneurs can access federal grants, cost-share programs, and low-interest loans.
“This workshop provides an excellent opportunity for anyone just starting out or interested in launching an agriculture-related business to connect with other producers, WVSU Extension, and USDA services and resources,” said WVSU Extension Service’s Alternative Agriculture Extension Agent Kristie Martin.
Workshop speakers include a new farmer, an established farmer and a food manufacturer to discuss how they started and grew their agribusinesses and found their market niche in West Virginia. Representatives from the WVSU Extension Service, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be on hand to answer questions about programs and agricultural opportunities in the area.
Refreshments will be provided. Registration for the workshop is requested by visiting wvstateu.edu/extension or contacting Martin at kristie.martin@wvstateu.edu or 804-482-0178.
The Cedar Lakes Conference Center is located at 82 FFA Drive, Ripley, West Virginia.