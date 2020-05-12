INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University Extension Service will host a free information session about its Climate Hub West Virginia Weather Data Collection program at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, via Zoom.
Participants will learn about the mission and resources available from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Northeast Climate Hub and will also learn how to collect weather data from their county. The goal of the project is to have landowners from each of West Virginia’s 55 counties participating in data collection. Interested landowners will receive a free weather station to collect data.
The basic requirements for installation of the weather station, as well as its various features, will be covered. Open discussion and a question and answer period will be central to this session, which will be conducted in conjunction with the USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station.
To register for the information session, visit wvstateu.edu/extension.