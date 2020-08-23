Two tropical storms are expected to strike the Gulf Coast in rapid succession this week, compounding public health concerns in states fighting to keep new coronavirus cases down after a surge of infections earlier in the summer.
The most recent forecast by the National Hurricane Center showed the storms, Marco and Laura, headed for coastal Louisiana and expected to make landfall on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, meaning the region could face hurricane conditions twice in three days. Officials urged people to include masks, sanitizer and other protective gear in their emergency kits, and to avoid crowded shelters if they need to evacuate.
"It should not be lost on any Louisianan that in addition to twin tropical weather threats, we still have to deal with the covid-19 pandemic," said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, who requested a federal emergency declaration from the White House on Saturday. "Covid-19 does not become less of a threat because of tropical weather."
California is facing a similar crisis, with some of the largest wildfires in the state's history raging around the Bay Area. Residents are packing into shelters, virus testing centers have been forced to close, and teams of prisoners who typically help fight the blazes are not available after the inmates were released because of the virus, which has infected more than 650,000 people in the state.
Health officials in Maine have linked a wedding reception in Millinocket to 53 coronavirus cases and one death, highlighting yet another example of the health risks posed by large gatherings. Investigators from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention say people who did not attend the wedding have been infected after coming into contact with guests, as the Bangor Daily News reported.
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., announced that he had tested positive for the virus and would miss Saturday's House vote on $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service. The legislation comes in response to fears that the Trump administration is trying to prevent Americans from voting by mail in November.
New Jersey and New York, early hot spots in the pandemic, reported that fewer people there are hospitalized with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, than have been hospitalized since March. Officials tallied 376 hospitalizations in New Jersey, the lowest since March 24, and 483 hospitalizations in New York, a new low since March 16.
Coronavirus infections are trending upward across the Midwest, raising concerns that those states are struggling to contain their outbreaks even as the nation's total daily caseload continues to decline. Seven-day averages for new cases rose over the past week in the Dakotas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wyoming, according to tracking by The Washington Post.
States in the storms' paths experienced sharp spikes in coronavirus cases when a wave of infections swept over the South and the West. In Louisiana, infections peaked at more than 3,000 per day in late July and early August, straining the state's hospital system and prompting Edwards to institute a statewide mask mandate.
Louisiana has since reported progress against the virus, with seven-day averages for new daily cases falling by 29 percent over the past week, but officials cautioned that the outbreak could reverse course if people stopped following health guidelines.
"We don't want to lose what we've gained," Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said at a news conference Saturday, as reported by the New Orleans Advocate.
Cases also surged last month in Mississippi and are trending upward again after dipping in the first half of August, according to The Post's tracking.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, declared a state of emergency and warned residents that shelter space would be limited because of the state's outbreak. He urged people to seek out nonpublic spaces if they needed to evacuate.
"We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said Saturday. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with covid-19."
"What we can't have happen is, if this thing is to strengthen on Sunday or Monday, to have a mad rush of people to our sheltering space," he added.