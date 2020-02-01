HUNTINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration will not go through with a plan to eliminate overnight operations at the Huntington Tri-State Airport after urging from congressional leaders.
In November, the Huntington airport was notified by the FAA that its air traffic control tower was one of 15 in the agency’s Central Service Area identified as a potential candidate for reductions in operating hours. The reduction would have been a cost-saving measure based on an Office of Inspector General audit report, which analyzed flight operations numbers and other trends.
However, those plans were scrapped after the urging of Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. Carol Miller, Brent Brown, executive director of the airport, said Friday.
“The Huntington Tri-State Airport is extremely appreciative of the support and efforts of Senators Manchin and Capito as well as Congresswoman Miller,” Brown said. “Together they were able to get the FAA to remove HTS from the list of airports being considered for this reduction. We thank the FAA as well for understanding the importance of maintaining a 24-hour control tower at HTS. They have also recognized the negative impacts to both the airport and the community that would have occurred under a reduction of hours of the control tower.”
After receiving the memo in November, Brown wrote a letter to the FAA asking to be excluded from plans for reduced hours because of its potential to hurt the airport financially and to pose a safety risk. The Cabell County Commission wrote a similar letter that was sent late last month.
“The current services provided, and any future growth at the airport, relies heavily on the ability to provide continuous coverage from the air traffic control tower to meet the demands of local and itinerant users,” Brown said. “As the airport is situated on top of mountainous terrain, the 24-hour coverage from the tower ensures the necessary level of safety that the air carriers, charter flights, medical flights and the general public have come to rely on and expect.”
Also among the airports originally slated for elimination of overnight hours was Yeager Airport in Charleston. However, the FAA similarly backed off plans to reduce hours there after Kanawha County officials and several congressional leaders expressed safety concerns for the West Virginia Air National Guard and other military aircraft taking off and landing there at night.
Manchin and Capito released statements Friday applauding the FAA for continuing 24-hour operations at the Huntington airport.
“Since becoming aware of FAA’s proposal to possibly limit the operating hours at HTS, my office has worked diligently to express concern and stay on top of this issue,” Capito said. “The mountainous terrain at the airport makes the 24-hour coverage critical to the level of safety when managing their operations. I am glad the FAA decided to maintain the 24-hour operations, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the community and allow the airport to continue to grow.”
Manchin said he was thankful the FAA reconsidered its proposal, and acknowledged there is more work to be done to preserve 24-hour operations at the airport.
“Reducing the hours of Huntington’s air traffic control tower could have threatened current commercial and cargo operations and decreased safety at the airport, and for the past several weeks, I have been working with local officials, FAA representatives and other members of the West Virginia delegation to protect Huntington’s air traffic controller tower,” Manchin said. “Today, I am pleased the FAA has made the decision to remove Huntington Tri-State Airport from consideration in reducing its operation hours, securing 24-hour operations at the airport. This decision is great news for Huntington and the state.”
The airport currently hosts two major airlines offering nonstop destinations to Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. More than 101,000 people boarded planes at the airport in 2018, according to FAA data.