Bus operator Quentin Bailey drives down 5th Avenue on the Tri-State Transit Authority’s (TTA) Green Machine bus route in Huntington in 2020.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Wearing face masks while riding Tri-State Transit Authority buses is now optional.

The change comes after the Transportation Security Administration lifted its mask mandate earlier this week. The local transit authority has previously followed the federal guidance on wearing masks while using public transit and extended its mandate to match the requirement.

“We have decided to still make the masks available. If a person doesn’t feel comfortable and they still want to wear the mask, they can, and they have every right to do that,” Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) General Manager Paul Davis said to board members.

They met for their monthly meeting Wednesday.

The extra masks will be available as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department provides TTA with masks, Davis added.

Hannah Petracca, the public information officer for the health department, said in an email the department has assisted TTA and other community partners with personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the pandemic.

“We will continue to provide masks and other PPE as long as it is needed,” she wrote.

The Associated Press reported that a ruling from a federal judge in Florida earlier this week halted the federal mask mandate on public transit. The Justice Department filed to appeal the ruling Wednesday at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s request.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” the Transportation Security Administration said in a Monday statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect (Tuesday). CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

