HUNTINGTON — While in Ohio, face shields will not be permitted to be worn as a substitution for a face mask, West Virginia health officials Monday said they hadn't discussed expressly prohibiting face shields in lieu of masks with school officials.
West Virginia officials said they support the CDC's guidance, which advises against using face shields instead of masks; however, state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said a shield may be a good substitute for a child who cannot tolerate a mask.
The use of masks or face coverings is intended to reduce the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer into the environment, onto another person, or onto a surface. The mask or cloth face covering should cover the nose, mouth, and chin with little to no gap.
According to the CDC, “At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer. There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control. Therefore, CDC does not currently recommend use of face shields as a substitute for masks.”
Ohio’s K-12 masking order states that “all students, faculty, and staff in any child care setting, school building, or other location that provides care or education to any child in kindergarten through grade twelve in the State of Ohio shall wear facial coverings at all times.” There are exemptions, including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions, when eating or drinking, and when playing at recess. A face shield could be permitted if a child meets the exemption criteria.
"A face mask is tighter to the face, so it is more effective, but a face shield is better than nothing," said Dr. Clay Marsh.
There were 68 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Monday. No new deaths were reported.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 214 active cases.
In Ohio, 775 new positive cases were reported, and six new deaths, for a total of 3,832.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new positive cases, ages ranging 17-77 (one teen). There are 150 active cases out of 234 total. Ten of the active cases are hospitalized, with two new admissions and one readmission. One person is in the ICU.
The health department also announced the fifth death related to COVID-19 in the county. No details were released about the victim.
In Kentucky, 376 new positive cases were reported, along with five new deaths, for a total of 818. The new cases included 54 school-aged children, Gov. Andy Beshear reported.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case: a 34-year-old man isolating at home. There are 21 active cases in the county out of a total 205 cases.