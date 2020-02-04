HUNTINGTON — Feedback the community gave toward potential school projects for the next decade will begin taking shape in the form of the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan set to be proposed to the Cabell County Board of Education in March.
The board received an update on the progress of the CEFP on Tuesday at its regular meeting in Huntington, and the CEFP Steering Committee, made up of more than 40 stakeholders, will meet Thursday, Feb. 6, to review community input and begin developing final recommendations.
Upon approval from the board in the coming months, the district will begin identifying potential funding sources, which could include a bond call for projects that display immediate need.
It is projected that a bond could garner $60 million to $80 million for projects, and the district will consider developing a bond election order that could bring a special election to the county in August.
Although a special election would need to be allocated for in the county budget, an early approval would allow bonds to be sold in December, with funds officially becoming available by spring 2021. Delaying the election could also postpone availability of funds and in turn bring a higher cost to construction.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe shared a 2019-20 mid-year progress report with board members at the meeting, outlining success in four specific goals — achievement and growth, organizational excellence, communication and engagement, and governance and trust — the board approved in August.
Some achievements included improvement in attendance across the board, 263 career and technical completers from three high schools, 526 students earning a three or higher on Advanced Placement exams, and an 89% graduation rate, the highest ever recorded for the county, according to the report.
“This is evidence of some of the work that has been going on over the past year that relates specifically to the goals approved,” Saxe said.
The superintendent also addressed concerns regarding flu activity in the county.
Saxe said officials are taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, and attendance policies have been relaxed, expanding excused absences to include parent notes for students with flu-like symptoms in an effort to make sure kids who are sick stay home.
In voting matters, the board approved a minor policy change regarding the adoption of instructional materials and heard the second reading of 19 policy updates. More information on policies can be found at www.cabellschools.com.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave. Meetings are open to the public.