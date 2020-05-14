BARBOURSVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile drive-thru food distribution at the Huntington Mall in the parking lot behind Sears on May 21.
With the help of the West Virginia National Guard, food bank volunteers will distribute food packages to those in need starting at 11 a.m. and continue until the food runs out.
Participants will remain in their vehicle upon arriving, show their I.D. and open their trunk. Volunteers and Guardsmen will place the food in the vehicles.
“At Facing Hunger Foodbank, there is no higher priority than the safety of our volunteers, staff and the community we serve,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director at Facing Hunger Foodbank. “All volunteers and staff are critically important to Facing Hunger Foodbank. Keeping a clean facility and following best practices for food safety are part of our culture. Since the onset of COVID-19, we have taken extra precautions, including increased cleaning and sanitizing of our facility.”
Kirkhart says the organization is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state health agencies. Feeding America is also offering guidance specific to food banks.
“The need for food in our community was already high,” she said. “The economic impact of COVID-19 has increased that need beyond what we could have imagined. Many are looking to Facing Hunger for assistance, leadership and comfort. Thanks to the support of our incredible network of supporters, volunteers and partners, we are here for them. Our community has been tested before and emerged stronger. We will again.”
For more information on volunteering or donating to the Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund, visit www.facinghunger.org or call 304-523-6029.