Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart reveals the upcoming return of the Italian Festival in 2024 as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Austin Sanders, of Huntington, left, and Cade Williams, of Huntington, take part in a bourbon tasting presented by La Fontaine's Rooftop Lounge as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Congresswoman Carol Miller speaks with others at her table as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, right, speaks on stage alongside Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Nick Moses, of Huntington, accepts the Hope Donor award for Moses Auto Mall from CEO Cyndi Kirkhart as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, right, embraces Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart after beging recognized on stage as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart reveals the upcoming return of the Italian Festival in 2024 as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Austin Sanders, of Huntington, left, and Cade Williams, of Huntington, take part in a bourbon tasting presented by La Fontaine's Rooftop Lounge as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Radiotronics performs as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Congresswoman Carol Miller speaks with others at her table as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, right, speaks on stage alongside Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Nick Moses, of Huntington, accepts the Hope Donor award for Moses Auto Mall from CEO Cyndi Kirkhart as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, right, embraces Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO Cyndi Kirkhart after beging recognized on stage as Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service during a 1980's-themed fundraiser gala on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank hosted its "Time After Time '80s Extravaganza" Saturday night, celebrating its 40th anniversary and raising funds for two expansion projects that will improve accessibility to people with food insecurities and end multi-generational poverty.
Cyndi Kirkhart, Facing Hunger Foodbank chief executive officer, thanked presenting sponsor Dutch Miller Auto at the event Saturday for providing 1.5 million meals through the food bank and shared updates about the food bank's plans along with an announcement that the Italian Festival, another fundraising event, would be returning in 2024.
Over the next year, Kirkhart said the food bank will turn the old Southern States store building on 7th Avenue, which has sat vacant since 2015, into a teaching kitchen, on-site food pantry, and additional storage.
Facing Hunger purchased the building last year using American Rescue Plan funds that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice provided, she said, adding that Facing Hunger plans to have the space operational by the end of the first quarter of next year.
Two additions to Facing Hunger's offerings that will be housed in the building will include an on-site food pantry that will be open seven days a week and a teaching kitchen, Kirkhart said, and the additional space will also allow Facing Hunger to double its warehouse space and have more ability to store perishable items through other cooler and freezer space.
"I think that the public wants everyone -- every child, every family making tough daily decisions -- to have enough to eat," Kirkhart said. "West Virginia is known for multi-generational poverty but if we provide enough food for kids to thrive rather than survive, then I think we have a better chance of overcoming that.
"I think that there are so many families that are trying hard, and they're working, and they don't have adequate transportation, or they don't have adequate child care, and there are a lot of things that money goes out to, but access to food should never be a challenge," she continued. "So everything we've done, and every plan we have for expansion, is to have that food access infrastructure that people don't have to think about. Where can I get food? It's right there, and if they need it, we've got it, and I know that it will make this team that's worked together now with me for nine years feel like everything they do every day has paid off."
In addition to the Cabell County warehouse, Facing Hunger has also decided to expand to a 55,000-square-foot warehouse in Mingo County, from which the food bank will do home deliveries for senior boxes and other programs. The warehouse workers will be Mingo County residents, which will help the food bank be more efficient.
Both of the expansion projects will add 15 jobs on each site. Kirkhart says she is hopeful that the funding for both projects will be complete with help from Justice. Kirkhart expects the Mingo County project to start construction in the fourth quarter of this year.
"These expansion projects is going to expand accessibility. West Virginia is a beautiful state, but we don't have a lot of public transportation in many of the communities we serve. We have agency partners, and if we can't get to them as often as we have resources, they will drive here, so having that Mingo warehouse means they'll be able to access products much more efficiently," Kirkhart said. "They'll be able to pick up product right in their community and do it more often and not have the challenges of, if they have a car, if they have a trailer, all of the things."
Facing Hunger serves individuals in 17 counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. It serves 5,000 children a week through its backpack program, 1,200 households a week through its mobile pantries, 1,000 people a month through its medically tailored food box program, and about 10,000 people a month through its Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) for seniors, Kirkhart said. She said Facing Hunger's food is distributed through home deliveries and scheduled direct distributions to sites.
"I think that one of the things we strive hard to do is to ensure that the community understands the work of the food bank, and everyone that comes in always leaves going, 'Wow, I had no idea' because sometimes people think that we're a food pantry. We're a food bank supporting 252 food pantries. We generally see 800 households a week at mobile pantry distributions."
Kirkhart encourages people to come in for a tour of the food bank and use its website to explore all the work that it does.
"Talent and treasure donations are welcome," she said. "An hour here or there helping us box things or, you know, add distribution, or we have Saturday volunteer hours once a month. Everyone can contribute -- everyone, even if it's an hour."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.