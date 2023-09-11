The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank hosted its "Time After Time '80s Extravaganza" Saturday night, celebrating its 40th anniversary and raising funds for two expansion projects that will improve accessibility to people with food insecurities and end multi-generational poverty.

Cyndi Kirkhart, Facing Hunger Foodbank chief executive officer, thanked presenting sponsor Dutch Miller Auto at the event Saturday for providing 1.5 million meals through the food bank and shared updates about the food bank's plans along with an announcement that the Italian Festival, another fundraising event, would be returning in 2024.

