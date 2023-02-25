The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank received $100,000 from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health on Friday to support its Medically Tailored Food Box Program.

This program is designed for households with one of more members who have been diagnosed with a chronic disease. According to the food bank, participants receive nutrient-specific foods, along with materials intended to assist them in managing their illness, at no cost to them.

