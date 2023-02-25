HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank received $100,000 from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health on Friday to support its Medically Tailored Food Box Program.
This program is designed for households with one of more members who have been diagnosed with a chronic disease. According to the food bank, participants receive nutrient-specific foods, along with materials intended to assist them in managing their illness, at no cost to them.
“With countless health-related needs for West Virginians throughout the state, the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health is thrilled to offer much-needed funding to support non-profit organizations who share our mission,” said Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark West Virginia, in a news release. “The programs we fund impact residents throughout the entire state of West Virginia, so we are pleased to support the well-being of our fellow neighbors.”
Fawcett said Facing Hunger Foodbank has been an important resource for thousands of West Virginians for years.
“Its Medically Tailored Food Box distribution program is helping to meet the health and wellness needs of so many, and we’re proud to support the Food Bank in such a needed initiative,” he said.
