HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a mobile food distribution at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God, 2039 Jefferson Ave. in Huntington, every other Monday from 2 to 4 p.m., with the next distribution taking place Monday, April 18.
Jefferson Avenue Church of God will be the new permanent location for Facing Hunger’s West End mobile distribution, which began in August 2021, serving approximately 50 households. Since then, the distribution has increased almost 750% and now serves an average of 400 households each time.
All food products distributed are purchased by Facing Hunger Foodbank and typically include bags of apples, potatoes, frozen meat, dry goods, eggs and fresh produce. Also included are donated bread and bakery items from community partners Walmart, Kroger and Aldi.
