HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank will celebrate 40 years of service with a fundraiser gala at the Mountain Health Arena from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The food bank has been feeding people struggling with food insecurity in 17 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by distributing nutritious food and groceries through agency networks for the past 40 years. On Sept. 9, the food bank will celebrate and look back on all it has accomplished while also looking to the future.

