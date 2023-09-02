HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank will celebrate 40 years of service with a fundraiser gala at the Mountain Health Arena from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
The food bank has been feeding people struggling with food insecurity in 17 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by distributing nutritious food and groceries through agency networks for the past 40 years. On Sept. 9, the food bank will celebrate and look back on all it has accomplished while also looking to the future.
The event will be a themed gala to help raise money for the food bank’s mission of feeding people struggling with food insecurity.
CEO Cyndi Kirkhart urges guests to wear their 1980s best as they celebrate the food bank with food, performances from Louisville, Kentucky’s, Radiotronics and take advantage of a bourbon tasting and cigars provided by LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge.
The gala’s ‘80s theme pays homage to when the food bank started and the people who made it happen.
“It came about by just a few folks (who) saw the need for emergency hunger relief back in 1983 and making that so, you know, the food bank started just serving Cabell County, then Wayne County and over the years, we’ve continued to expand our footprint and expand our resources,” Kirkhart said. “What they had envisioned for back then is so far beyond what I imagine they even thought we could do, so we’ll be honoring those folks and then really reviewing the past 40 years but also providing at the gala some scenes of what it’s going to look like maybe for the next 40 years.”
Kirkhart recently celebrated her ninth year at the food bank. Although she is proud of the food bank’s program growth and feeding the community, she’s also proud of the food bank’s internal development.
“When I came to the food bank, we had 13 team members and then myself, so we had 14 folks who wore many hats,” Kirkhart said. “We had just come off a difficult time for the food bank, so we didn’t have a lot of resources, and more importantly, we weren’t taking care of our team the way they needed to be. At that time, many folks who worked here qualified for benefits themselves, and we asked them to provide food when they probably would have benefited. So since then, it’s really been for me about supporting those folks that come here daily.”
Individual tickets are available at https://facinghunger.org or the Facing Hunger Foodbank Facebook page. Guests can wear cocktail attire or their favorite ‘80s outfits.
