HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host an online fundraising auction, Halt Holiday Hunger, this weekend to help area families in need during the upcoming holidays.
The auction will open at noon Friday, Oct. 30, and close at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at https://www.32auctions.com/facing-hunger-auction.com. All proceeds from the event will be used to help feed individuals and families throughout the food bank’s 17-county service area across West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeast Ohio.
“Thanksgiving is almost here, and all indications are that it will be our busiest ever,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank, in a news release. “As each dollar donated to the food bank provides nine meals for our neighbors struggling with hunger, you can be assured that your auction bids will truly make a difference in your community.”
Many of the items available were donated to the annual Empty Bowls silent auction, which was canceled in April due to COVID-19. Items up for bid include an Elks Resort Lodge weekend getaway, Canaan Valley lodge and lift tickets and holiday decor.
“We truly appreciate everyone who donated items to the auction, and we hope to see a lot of active bidding for them this weekend,” Kirkhart said. “We thank everyone for their support of the food bank’s mission to feed the hungry people of our area.”
For more information about Facing Hunger Foodbank, visit www.facinghunger.org.