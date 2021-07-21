WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Holy Spirit and Prayer in West Hamlin, West Virginia, on Thursday, July 22.
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute food boxes, meat, dry goods and other items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or when products are gone. Facing Hunger anticipates serving more than 150 households.
The West Virginia National Guard will also be present, offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who would like it.