The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2020 0417 foodbank 04.jpg
Buy Now

Facing Hunger Foodbank warehouse workers unload 25 pallets of nonperishable food on April 16, 2020, in Huntington. The food bank hosts mobile “drive-thru” food distribution events at various locations.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

LOUISA, Ky. — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Goodwill, 102 Blairs Way, in Louisa, Kentucky, on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Members of the food bank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, protein and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until products are gone.

Facing Hunger plans to serve more than 200 households at this event. The food bank says almost 21% of the population in Lawrence County, Kentucky, faces food insecurity, including 26% of the county’s children.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.