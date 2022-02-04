HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank was awarded $110,000 on Monday as part of Feeding America’s Service Insights grant. The grant focuses on gathering data to enforce more community engagement and data from who Facing Hunger serves through the web-based process of Oasis.
Facing Hunger is starting the Train and Onboarding Phase of the grant as the funding will upgrade technology to meet the needs of 12 Feeding America counties and specifically target the needs of vulnerable populations like children and seniors.
The organization plans to work with five USDA West Virginia counties in the future — Kanawha, Jackson, Boone, McDowell and Wyoming.
Resources such as computers, tablets, barcode scanners and key tags will be included in the upgrade.
Community members who pick up resources from the food bank will have their own key tag that will be scanned instead of filling out personal information every time.
“We are excited to enhance the process, and especially in the era of COVID-19. Instead of passing pens and paper back and forth, it’s just a simple scan now,” Veronica Degutis, chief operating officer at Facing Hunger Foodbank, said.
Facing Hunger will be able to utilize the key tags at the senior box program, medically indicated boxes and at mobile distributions.
According to Facing Hunger’s news release, the grant will allow the food bank to reach a bigger audience in more effective exchanges and expand to underserved communities that they refer to as food deserts.
Degutis said Oasis will provide heat map censors through the grant.
“We have a lot of patients who have to travel far to get food because they do not have a pantry in their area. We are going to be able to see those spots where we need to designate more resources, rather than us doing a mobile pantry or looking for an agency who can establish a food pantry in that area,” Degutis said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.