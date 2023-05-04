The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Since 2015, the old Southern States store building on 7th Avenue has sat vacant. Over the next year, Facing Hunger Foodbank will turn the space into a teaching kitchen, on-site food pantry and additional storage and office spaces.

Facing Hunger purchased the building last September using American Rescue Plan funds that were provided by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, said Cyndi Kirkhart, the food bank’s CEO. Facing Hunger plans to begin construction in July or August with the goal of having the space operational by the end of the first quarter of next year, she said.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you