HUNTINGTON — Some Huntington residents know the signs better than others, but all understand what might happen next when clouds darken and thunder rumbles.
Last May, Mayor Steve Williams declared flooding around the Enslow Park neighborhood a state of emergency nine months after another severe flooding event in August 2021.
The city’s flooding isn’t so simple as one stream rising too high. Some of it is still natural, with the creeks and rivers in town sending too much water toward one area when heavy rain falls. Other reasons are not so natural: Decades of unplanned and unorganized development largely outside city limits, expansions of impermeable surfaces such U.S. 60 and Interstate 64, and aging infrastructure have been blamed for contributing to floods in recent years.
“So many are saying well, why doesn’t Huntington do something? Because it doesn’t start in Huntington. It’s well outside the city and (the responsibility) of other county officials and state officials, and I’m not pushing the blame on them. It’s just that they have the authority to do some things. And I think we have to also be very realistic in that county officials have very limited authority,” Williams said.
A Flood Plain Management Services Study completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District in 1999 found that Huntington saw an increase of 153 acres of impervious service in the watershed over the prior 10 years. That number didn’t include other urban developments after 1999, including KineticPark.
In a 2022 study referencing the 1999 study, the corps said most developments in Huntington occurred before current environmental regulations and comprehensive stormwater planning were commonplace. The study said about development in Huntington, “The focus of design has historically been on challenging stormwater away from individual sites rather than a more holistic approach.”
Stormwater management has become more comprehensive with the Clean Water Act of 1972 and the State Water Resources Management Plan in 2013.
Arlington Boulevard
When U.S. 60 was expanded from two to four lanes in the 1960s, the then-West Virginia Division of Highways built a four-sided culvert, a structure designed to channel water, along Arlington Boulevard to manage stormwater. The culvert was designed to discharge water into the Guyandotte River.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board; Chad Nelson, Cabell County planner; and a West Virginia Division of Highways spokesperson said the owner or owners of the property adjacent to the box culvert expanded its property line and connected a pipe 5 feet in diameter to the outfall. Nelson said that probably happened sometime during construction on U.S. 60. A DOH spokesperson from the Department of Transportation said the department cleaned out 155 feet of the culvert last year.
Bracey said the pipe connected to the culvert is rusted and needs replaced, but work on the culvert could not begin until environmental teams determine there are no rare freshwater mussels in the Guyandotte River. If there are, the mussels must be moved before work begins. A spokesperson for the DOH said that the survey for mussels would be completed in July and that the department considers replacing culverts “as needed” and cleans them out when blocked.
According to Bracey, the culvert frequently backs up at the Guyandotte River with rainfall. This, combined with increased urban development along U.S. 60 and increased impervious surface with highway expansion on Interstate 64, has created conditions for frequent flooding on Arlington Boulevard.
Bracey said a developer sometime in the 1950s removed another culvert near Norwood Road that flowed toward Arlington.
“The stream becomes a river running down the street,” Bracey said.
The Division of Highways is additionally responsible for ensuring that water runoff from Interstate 64 is contained and discharged appropriately. Compliance with those regulations is either self-enforced or through the West Virginia Division of Environmental Protection. The DEP said the DOH is regulated through a permit known as the MS4 General Permit. The permit requires the DOH to maintain a program ensuring it manages the first inch of rainfall in a 24-hour storm event.
Registrations under the permit are for any construction disturbance larger than one acre, and the permit has requirements for best management practices to address sediment runoff from construction activities. Additional impervious areas are modeled in the hydrology calculations for designing additional control features for the project.
“WVDEP assesses compliance with these permits through inspections and can take enforcement actions as outlined in Chapter 22, Article 11 of West Virginia State Code as needed to ensure compliance if violations of these permits occur. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can also inspect and take enforcement actions in relation to these two types of permits,” a spokesperson for WVDEP said.
Williams said, “I just find it intriguing that as much of an advantage that the interstate is to us, and we all acknowledge that fact, there are unintended consequences, and the flow of water certainly is one.” He added, “There has not been a thorough land assessment as to how to channel that water so that it doesn’t create damage.”
Most properties along Arlington Boulevard and U.S. 60 are outside Huntington city limits, and Cabell County does not have the legal authority from the state to zone. Nelson said the county doesn’t have the equipment or resources to remove debris that could create blockages for streams in the county. A levy would need to be passed to give the county resources to better address flooding outside the city limits, he said.
Nelson said residents are encouraged to remove debris on any portion of stream or creek that is a part of their property.
Enslow Park
There are navigable waterways and unnavigable waterways. The ones that can be traversed have historically brought economic growth and opportunity, and, in turn, they receive attention from authorities to maintain them.
When the Greenup Locks and Dam went into operation in the late 1950s and raised its pool in 1961, the level of the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers were raised between 10 and 11 feet to create consistently navigable conditions, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The goal of creating a river to move cargo throughout the region brought nearly $12 billion worth of freight through the locks and dam in 2015. The goal of an economically valuable river was obtained, but not without side effects.
According to Bracey, the locks and dam raised the water level of the streams across Huntington’s watershed. He said the Corps of Engineers knew that increasing the water levels would create more flooding in certain regions. Bracey said Arlington Boulevard would not flood if the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers were at the levels they were before 1959.
On May 6, 2022, between 4 and 5 inches of rain fell over Huntington, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
There are 23 streams and tributaries flowing into one another that all end in Fourpole Creek, which flows toward Enslow Park. Bracey said those waterways are unnavigable and largely outside city limits and can sit filled with debris for years, creating pinch points where water cannot flow properly. Williams said the city has removed nearly 26 tons of debris from the creeks within city limits in the past year.
These days, the city’s employees know what to look for as a warning sign. Bracey said his team knows that when water reaches the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department fire station on old W.Va. 10, it will only be a few more hours until Enslow Park floods.
Solutions aren’t so simple. Bracey said a proposal of building several small dams had been considered, but he doesn’t believe these would stop the flooding. Bracey said the challenge now is finding a solution that is effective and affordable compared to the number of people it will benefit. When dealing with state and federal agencies, feasibility studies show how much a project might cost and how much return on investment in lessening property damage or loss of human life. Sometimes agencies determine that the numbers aren’t favorable enough for a large project.
Williams emphasized that collaboration is the only way to find a permanent solution. He said the city could build infrastructure that might fix the issues in the city, but that could harm other communities downstream, something he is unwilling to do.
Williams said his job isn’t to point fingers but to bring together the necessary leaders and decision-makers to accomplish a goal. He said the public could be impatient to see the work’s results, but he considers it a compliment that people know the city leadership as capable of solving significant issues.
“We’ve been working for some time and putting plans in place, and we’re starting to see where the resources of everything that we’ve been planning, the resources are coming in place for us to be able to accomplish these things,” Williams said.
Local precedent shows that funding for a large project is possible. In March, $190.7 million of federal money was secured to build a floodwall and levee system on the Lower Mud River in Milton, which is prone to flooding. The system will protect 600 structures and residences. Those investments often come as earmarks during federal budget allocation. West Virginia benefits from the position of Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on the U.S. Senate Committee for Appropriations, which is responsible for allocating funds when an appropriations bill becomes law.
“My job is to advocate on behalf of the city. And standing out on the street, getting out in the middle of Fourpole Creek and saying, ‘We’ve got to do this’ — well, I’m not Moses. I can’t stop it. But what I might be able to do is be able to go and talk to the decision makers and persuade them with data and let the data speak,” Williams said.
The type of federal investment seen in Milton is needed for large projects to get off the ground for small towns and cities. Huntington’s general fund budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is about $70 million; projects to address flooding and update the city’s water infrastructure could be more than the city’s entire budget.
Bracey asked Capito during her visit to the West 28th Street pump station to consider lowering the local match percentage required to receive federal funds for specific infrastructure projects. Bracey said 10% to 20% might not seem like a lot, but dealing with a project that could cost hundreds of millions of dollars is difficult for the city to pay.