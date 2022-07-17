HUNTINGTON — Children in the Fairfield community put their athletic skills to the test Saturday as they raced, climbed and pitched during the inaugural Fair-Field Day at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
The day started with a track meet for members of the YMCA Track Program and included field day activities for participants and community members.
Inflatable obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, a dunk tank, sack races and more were available for kids to enjoy.
RaShad Sanders, director of the Fairfield Community Development Corp., said the day was a collaboration between the Fairfield Community Development Corp., A.D. Lewis Community Center, City of Huntington and others.
“It’s a cool event to do for kids to get them out of the house, do some things centered around health and wellness, get them outside and get them active,” he said. “And while they’re doing that, they are also able to have fun.”
Huntington City Councilman DuRon Jackson, who is a coach for the YMCA Track Program, said the day was a chance for not only track parents to see their children compete, but also community members.
Jackson said he was happy to see so many people come out and support the runners, ranging from children as young as 4 years old to high schoolers. Though the event was primarily for children, Jackson said it was a good experience for any community member who attended.
“It’s amazing to see these kids and the parents clapping for everybody that’s running,” Jackson said.
“It’s just good to be able to create an event that’s open to the whole community, be around people, have healthy conversations and a safe and healthy environment.”
Jackson said the track program at the YMCA had roughly 80 participants for its first year, with about half of those children being in kindergarten through third grade.
Jennifer Slaughter signed up her 5-year-old and 7-year-old for the track program and said it was great to see the community coming together to put on the event.
“I always like when there are events for kids and the community,” she said. “It’s nice to have events, especially at the end of the season like today where they got to run and then go have fun after.”
Sanders said he hopes to build on Fair-Field Day each year, and he looks forward to seeing what can be added to make the event better.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
