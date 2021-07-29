Two-year-old Liam Cox, center, 4-year-old Audrie Roach, right, and 2-year-old Torie Roach pass by on a ride as the Cabell County Fair kicks off with Family Fun Night on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton.
MILTON — County fair fun kicked off Wednesday in Milton with carnival rides, livestock, music and more.
Visitors at the Cabell County Fair, which takes place through Saturday, July 31, at West Virginia Pumpkin Park, were treated to a variety of familiar sights and sounds as they walked the midway for the 2021 installment of the annual event. Wednesday was deemed Family Fun Night and featured fair favorites in addition to visits from state university mascots.
This year’s fair features amusement rides from Fun Times Family Amusement, as well as a rodeo by Revenge Roughstock Co. that is expected to be three-and-a-half hours long. There will also be 79 animals for sale during the livestock sale thanks to the hard work of local kids and volunteers.
Admission to the fair is $8 on Thursday and Friday and $10 on Saturday.
