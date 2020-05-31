MILTON — Despite uncertainty surrounding this year’s county fair season, people from around the area were at the Cabell County Fairgrounds in Milton on Saturday to have their livestock weighed.
Cattle, goats, lambs and hogs went through the weigh-in process with their handlers.
Fair organizers cautioned that the weigh-in did not guarantee the fair will be held. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is still considering the possibility of permitting fairs and festivals this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and several fair boards, including the Putnam County Fair and the Lawrence County Fair, have already made the decision to cancel.
Cabell County Fair organizers last week said they were proceeding as if they can have the fair, but they remain unsure of the future. At the very least, they hope the animals are able to be shown and sold.
The Cabell County Fair currently is scheduled to take place July 21-25.