HUNTINGTON — Community members celebrated the newly declared federal holiday Juneteenth at the A.D. Lewis Community Center on Saturday with live performances, inflatables, health screenings and local vendors.
The event was in remembrance of how far Black people have come and the opportunities available now.
“It commemorates a day that made a lot of people rejoice for being free from slavery and bondage and knowing that they can go out in the world and have a chance to do what they needed to do,” said RaShad Sanders, executive director of the Fairfield Community Development Corp. “Without Juneteenth, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today in my job as executive director.”
Juneteenth, or June 19th, is known as being the day the last slaves were freed in Texas after the Civil War ended. Even though slaves were declared free in 1863, it took about 2 1/2 years for the news to reach some regions.
Sanders said he was happy to know President Joe Biden officially declared the date a federal holiday, but people have known it’s a holiday and have always been celebrating. The federal declaration is a step in the right direction, though, Sanders said.
Maryjane Crawford, Juneteenth coordinator and owner of A Queen’s Dream, which organized the event, said the day was a celebration for everyone, not just the Black community. She said she was happy to see so many people attend, and she hopes each year the event gets bigger.
“I hope that people who have come out learn something before they leave,” she said. “I hope if they showed up and had no idea what Juneteenth was when they got here, they learn a little bit before they go.”
The event also featured a 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning, where participants ran or walked from Ritter Park to the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
Male and female winners were announced for each of the following categories: age 10 and under, 11-17, 18-24, 25-31, 32-38, 39-45, 46-55, and 55 and older. There were also two overall male and female winners, Jose Gonzales and Krystal Chukuwemeka.
A health fair also took place inside the center to give community members a chance to receive free screenings for eyesight, blood pressure and more. Pharmacists were present to answer questions, and Valley Health set up a table to give COVID-19 vaccines.
Sanders said they chose to include the health screenings with the celebratory events so people could get checked out if they had not been to a doctor recently.
“Lots of people in minority communities don’t have a primary physician, or they wait to go to the doctor even when something’s wrong,” Sanders said. “So we thought we could provide those resources for them so they can seek help here now instead of waiting.”