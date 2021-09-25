The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Police and fire officials will join Huntington Mayor Steve Williams during his “Walks with the Mayor” events.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The next round of fall community walks with Mayor Steve Williams has been announced. A city of Huntington news release said the walks are “an effort to motivate residents to become more active.”

Williams will join District 5 Councilwoman Teresa Johnson for a walk in Fairfield at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. The walk will begin at the Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave.

The mayor will then join District 8 Councilman Pat Jones on a walk through Highlawn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. The walk will begin at the former East End Cycle Sales shop, 2402 3rd Ave.

Also in attendance will be representatives of the Huntington Water Quality Board and Police, Fire, Public Works, and Development and Planning departments. All community members are welcome to join.

The neighborhood walks began in 2015. Since then, Williams and representatives of his administration have walked through each of the nine City Council districts at least eight times.

