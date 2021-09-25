HUNTINGTON — The next round of fall community walks with Mayor Steve Williams has been announced. A city of Huntington news release said the walks are “an effort to motivate residents to become more active.”
Williams will join District 5 Councilwoman Teresa Johnson for a walk in Fairfield at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. The walk will begin at the Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave.
The mayor will then join District 8 Councilman Pat Jones on a walk through Highlawn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. The walk will begin at the former East End Cycle Sales shop, 2402 3rd Ave.
Also in attendance will be representatives of the Huntington Water Quality Board and Police, Fire, Public Works, and Development and Planning departments. All community members are welcome to join.
The neighborhood walks began in 2015. Since then, Williams and representatives of his administration have walked through each of the nine City Council districts at least eight times.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.