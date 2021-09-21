HUNTINGTON — Though still more than half a year before he leaves town, Huntington’s Fairfield community on Tuesday took time to remind Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert how much his work is appreciated.
The theme of Tuesday’s dinner at the A.D. Lewis Community Center was gratitude, and speakers all spoke highly of Gilbert’s character.
“My first impression of Dr. Gilbert after meeting him was, ‘Wow, does he really think he can change the relationship between Marshall University and the Fairfield community?’” said MaRia Hill, executive director of the A.D. Lewis Community Center. “Does he know that the doors at the (underpass) that don’t exist are very real?
“Dr. Gilbert said, ‘Watch me.’ He did not crack the door; he did not ask someone to leave the doors open — he knocked them down all by himself, and allowed Marshall University to develop a wonderful relationship with our community.”
Gilbert became Marshall’s 37th president in 2016, following the death of Stephen Kopp. Earlier this year, he announced he would be leaving at the end of his contract in July 2022, citing personal and professional reasons.
Speakers on Tuesday said Gilbert hit the ground running with fostering a relationship with the largely Black community and committing to expanding diversity at the university.
“The first thing he said to me was, ‘I want to join the NAACP,’” said David Harris. He said Gilbert was the first university president to join the organization.
Through Marshall, Gilbert has placed Marshall students at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, helped develop the neighborhood, including the addition of the School of Pharmacy in the neighborhood, and has committed to diversifying his faculty and staff, plus opportunities for Black and other students of color.
Personally, Gilbert has volunteered his own time at the center, providing tutoring for youth and serving holiday dinners. He is a member of the Fairfield Community Development Corp. and has pledged monetary support for 10 years.
Speakers said Gilbert also makes himself available, always staying after events to speak with people. Former Huntington Mayor Joe Williams said he knew Gilbert was the real thing when he invited Williams and other prominent members of the community to dine with him and his wife, Leigh, at the President’s Mansion to discuss how Marshall could better partner with the neighborhood on the other side of the railroad tracks.
Williams also expressed frustration that Gilbert felt he could not stay longer, saying he wishes Gilbert had been allowed to do his job.
“I hope this community knows what we have and what we will soon lose,” he said.
Current Mayor Steve Williams also expressed frustration, saying Gilbert should be president for the next 20 years. Steve Williams proclaimed it Jerry Gilbert Day in the city of Huntington.
Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, read a legislative citation thanking Gilbert for his work in the community.
“You will forever be our president,” Hornbuckle said.
As for Gilbert, he said Tuesday was the greatest honor of his life, though he felt he did not deserve the praise.
“I feel I haven’t done enough,” he said.
He said his goal when coming to Marshall was to do the right thing and have people know him and his heart.
“My father always told me and my siblings, ‘You should never have to tell a person who you are or what you stand for — they should see it in your actions. Let what you do speak for who you are,’” Hill said. “So thank you, Dr. Gilbert, for your actions. We know exactly who you are: a man of integrity, a man who is kind, compassionate and respectful. But most importantly you are a man who is humbled.”
The community gave Gilbert and his wife several gifts, including an original poem by W. Timothy Meadows called “Character” and a photo of the A.D. Lewis Community Center made of photos of community members.