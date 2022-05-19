HUNTINGTON — Fairfield residents can receive a free smoke alarm this summer.
The City of Huntington, Huntington Fire Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross will offer the alarms through an installation program, the city said in a news release.
On Wednesday, June 22, members of the Marshall football team will help the fire department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Red Cross from 1 to 4 p.m. During that time, the free smoke alarms will be installed for Fairfield residents who have registered for the program. The alarms will have a 10-year battery life.
“From 2015 to 2019, West Virginia had the second-highest rate of fire deaths per capita across the country, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA),” the release said. “In Huntington, there have been two fires since 2016 that have each claimed three or more lives. Both of those fires occurred in Fairfield.
“Working smoke alarms, however, can cut the risk of death from home fires in half, according to the NFPA.”
To register, Fairfield residents can call 304-250-9001 and leave their name, contact information and full address. They can also register online at soundthealarm.org. Both renters and homeowners are eligible. No pre-inspection is required.
“I am proud to see how this multi-agency partnership has come together to improve safety for our residents and reduce the risk of injury from home fires,” Mayor Steve Williams said in the release. “We also are working with various community stakeholders in Fairfield — City Council members, pastors, schools, community centers, senior centers and community organizations — to help spread the word about this free program.”
