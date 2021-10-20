The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Fairland East Elementary School second-grader Lacey Ballard got the opportunity to be principal for the day Wednesday.

Ballard, the daughter of Judge Andy and Deanna Ballard, won the experience through a charity auction that serves to raise money for a new playground at the school.

Activities Ballard participated in Wednesday included a tour of the school, assisting with office duties and greeting students along with Principal Abbie Pannell.

The charity auction also offered an opportunity for a student at Fairland West to be principal for a day alongside Principal Teresa Johnson.

For more information about fundraising efforts or to make a donation, visit https://www.facebook.com/FairlandEastPlaygroundProject.

