ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland High School Dragons brought home a fourth-place trophy from Florida for the National High School Cheerleading Championship this past weekend.
The Dragons competed against 51 other teams in their division from high schools across the country. Fairland Cheer Coach Abbi Stitt said it was great to have her first year coaching take the team to Nationals. Stitt said the girls worked hard and gave everything they had to the competition.
“It was a really close division, but they did everything they could and they worked so hard,” she said. “In the top five out of 51 teams? That’s amazing.”
With their initial arrival in Florida last Wednesday, Stitt said the team practiced ahead of their only guaranteed performance Friday. Stitt said Friday’s performance went well enough to have them qualify for the semi-finals, but they needed to change some moves around before trying again.
The team did not compete until Saturday night, but Stitt said they made significant improvements, and the girls remembered all the changes they made from Friday.
“Some of the changes we made were big changes, and that’s something that I preach to them all year, you have to be adaptable and just aware of what’s going on around you,” she said. “They were extremely adaptable, and they did it.”
Senior MacKenzie Maynard said the practice after qualifying for the semi-finals was probably their best outdoor practice because of how much fun they had and how well it went.
Regarding the changes, Maynard said she could tell the changes to the routine would make their second performance better.
“Making the changes, it felt so good to make the chances because it was like we knew we were going to improve so much the next day, and we did,” she said.
Senior co-captain Kaci Adkins returned to Florida to compete for the first time since her freshman year. She said for their final performance Sunday, the girls performed their routine nearly perfect, and they had improved about six points compared to their preliminary scores — a significant improvement based on scoring guidelines.
As the team went into the final awards ceremony, she and the other cheerleaders were just happy to have made it that far.
As the competition announcers started climbing up the ceremonial ladder, announcing awards for 15th place, to 10th, to fifth, Adkins said she was already crying tears of joy.
“We were going to be happy with any place we got because even just making it to finals, making the top 15 was just a huge deal to us,” she said. “They got down to top 10 and we were all over the moon, and then they got to top five and I started crying. I was just so excited.”
For Adkins, it felt right to get fourth place, as her team placed fourth when she visited as a freshman, too.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
