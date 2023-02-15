The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Fairland High School cheerleading team finished in fourth place at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida, Sunday, Feb. 12.

 Courtesy of Heather Maynard

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland High School Dragons brought home a fourth-place trophy from Florida for the National High School Cheerleading Championship this past weekend.

The Dragons competed against 51 other teams in their division from high schools across the country. Fairland Cheer Coach Abbi Stitt said it was great to have her first year coaching take the team to Nationals. Stitt said the girls worked hard and gave everything they had to the competition.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

