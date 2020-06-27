HUNTINGTON — Fairland High School 2020 graduates reunited in person at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington on Saturday to hold the school’s 71st commencement, but there was a catch — no hand-shaking or hugging.
Three months after COVID-19 forced the school to close and transition to virtual learning, students got the chance to say final goodbyes from 6 feet apart.
The class of 112 from Proctorville, Ohio, made the best out of a situation that brought along strict rules, said Fairland High School Principal Tessa Leep.
“It took a lot of work for our staff to just get together. We also had to meet all recommendations, but at the same time keep families happy in a time so out of the ordinary,” said Leep.
To keep the ceremony safe, faculty used a ticket system, allotting 12 tickets for each student to give to friends and families.
If the student used all 12 tickets, those attending couldn’t sit in groups larger than six. That meant groups over six had to split and sit 6 feet away to accommodate.
The ceremony, like others held throughout the week, was held in Marshall University’s stadium to allow for social distance between the groups.
Despite the precautions, students were using the day as an opportunity to remember the positive.
Class valedictorian and niece of Principal Tessa Leep, Hollissa Leep said she hopes her classmates don’t let this moment be the last time they are part of something historical.
“The Class of 2020 has already made history, although it will be because we never had a traditional senior year … Let’s be the kind, compassionate and talented doctors, lawyers, nurses, artists … that made the world a better place post-COVID-19,” said Hollissa Leep.
Hollissa Leep plans to attend Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, and major in biochemistry and molecular biology as part of the school’s Early Assurance Medical School Program.
Brooklynn McLain, Fairland’s 2020 class president, was also ready to let their unusual senior year be a motivator for what’s to come.
“Even though our last ‘lasts’ were taken away from us … we have to ask ourselves, ‘How are we going to move on from these lasts?’” McLain said in her speech addressing fellow students.
Students were also praised for their next steps post-high school; two of the graduating class, Killian Bruce and Rhiyder Slone, enlisted in the Army and were leaving to start soon, said Principal Leep.
As students take their next steps, Principal Tessa Leep said she is glad to see her students off before they depart.
“It’s such an honor to see the graduates one last time. We haven’t been together since March, and some we may not see again because they’re going to go on to do great things and live their lives,” said Tessa Leep.