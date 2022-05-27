PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Fairland High School seniors reminisced and said their goodbyes at their graduation ceremony Friday at the Carl York Center.
The band played “Harry Potter”-themed scores and “Pomp and Circumstance” as the seniors took their seats in the gymnasium, 29 of whom were presented with honors diplomas and two who were recognized for their commitment to the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program (ROTC).
The top graduate for the 2022 graduating class was also their class president, Zoie Weinsweig, who graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.
Weinsweig took her class through time, reminding them of the historical moments that happened while they were in school, from the release of “Avatar” to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also reminded them that even though the pandemic covered nearly half of their high school experience, they also accomplished a lot. According to Weinsweig, this included a total of over 10,000 canned food items collected for a local food drive, 190 units of blood donated and more than $25,000 raised for charity.
Weinsweig also listed the class’s academic and athletic accomplishments, including having at least four students graduating with full college scholarships, the Fairland football team making three out of four playoffs and their soccer team winning 10 games in a single season. To top it off, Weinsweig said, they made it through high school in the midst of a global pandemic.
Weinsweig said she had listened to several graduation speeches before writing her own, and they were all nostalgic of the time before the pandemic. She said it was most important that her class continue to move forward.
“Find what life could be if we allowed ourselves to accept the change that is inherently in growth,” she said.
She thanked the families and mentors who had supported the graduates along the way, and reminded her class not to forget where they came from, but to remember to live in the moment.
“Remember that we don’t live in tomorrow and we don’t live in yesterday — we only live in today,” she said. “Appreciate the power life offers despite any adversity, obstacles or difficulties, because all we truly have is right now. Allow your past to mold you and allow your future to motivate you, but only exist in the presence by truly immersing yourself in all that you do.”
Memories of the graduates’ four years at Fairland High School then flashed across the screen in a presentation put together by the class historian, with the class song, “Hey Ya!” by Outkast, playing in the background.