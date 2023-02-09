ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland High School’s cheerleaders made their way to Florida on Wednesday, preparing to compete at the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship on Friday.
Fairland Cheer Coach Abby Stitt said she’s excited to have the team compete at Nationals, as the team has not been to the national competition for three years.
This year’s seniors competed as freshmen, she said, but younger cheerleaders will be experiencing the national competition for the first time. Stitt said in the past three years, the cheerleaders have significantly improved their work ethic.
“I push them really hard in these practices and they complain about it a little bit but they know that it’s worth it, so I would say they’ve improved a lot. They’re ready,” Stitt said.
The team will compete Friday, and depending on scores, could go on to compete in the semi-finals and finals on Saturday and Sunday.
Captain Ryan Henry said the team is ready, and she is confident they have a chance to bring home a national title.
“We can definitely win. We have the skills,” she said. “We just have to go out there confident, focus on every single thing.”
Captain Kaci Adkins agreed and said the team has worked hard over the last couple years, with four coaches in four years, to improve their skills.
To Adkins, every member competing in Florida is essential for the team’s success.
“I’m just thankful for every single person on this team,” she said. “They all bring something to the squad that we all need. There’s no one that we could do this without.”
When asked about the team’s strengths, Stitt said she could not pick one skill. Instead, she highlighted each member’s ability to learn new skills and positions.
“They’re very versatile and they all are willing to do different positions and learn new skills and push themselves,” she said. “They’re ready to go. They just got to see how bad they want it.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.