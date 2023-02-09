The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland High School’s cheerleaders made their way to Florida on Wednesday, preparing to compete at the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship on Friday.

Fairland Cheer Coach Abby Stitt said she’s excited to have the team compete at Nationals, as the team has not been to the national competition for three years.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

