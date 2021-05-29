The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Class of 2021 celebrated together one last time Friday during a commencement ceremony at Fairland High School.

The top graduate for the class was Anthony Hanchuan Zhu, whose parents are Guo Zhang Zhu and Jun Fan.

Friday’s commencement was the school’s 72nd annual graduation ceremony.

Other schools in Lawrence County have been honoring seniors, with graduation ceremonies already taking place for Rock Hill and Symmes Valley students. Ironton High School will conduct its commencement ceremony Saturday, while Chesapeake, Dawson-Bryant and South Point seniors will graduate Sunday. Ironton St. Joseph Central Catholic High School will conduct commencement ceremonies June 4.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.