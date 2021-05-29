PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Class of 2021 celebrated together one last time Friday during a commencement ceremony at Fairland High School.
The top graduate for the class was Anthony Hanchuan Zhu, whose parents are Guo Zhang Zhu and Jun Fan.
Friday’s commencement was the school’s 72nd annual graduation ceremony.
Other schools in Lawrence County have been honoring seniors, with graduation ceremonies already taking place for Rock Hill and Symmes Valley students. Ironton High School will conduct its commencement ceremony Saturday, while Chesapeake, Dawson-Bryant and South Point seniors will graduate Sunday. Ironton St. Joseph Central Catholic High School will conduct commencement ceremonies June 4.