PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A special fall-themed event awaited the children participating in The King’s Kidz Wednesday night church program at Fairland Southern Baptist Church in Proctorville.

The program, for those ages 4-12 years old, teaches children about the Bible, incorporating fun and other activities, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday.

This week, the classes got to enjoy a fall festival with games, activities and visiting farm animals, including llamas.

The church is located at 10178 County Road 107 in Proctorville. For more information on The King’s Kidz, contact Joan Black at 304-633-7224.

